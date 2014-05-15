版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 15日 星期四 19:21 BJT

Alliant profit up on higher ammunition sales for defense, sporting guns

May 15 Ammunitions maker Alliant Techsystems Inc reported a 32 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by a rise in sales in its defense and sporting businesses.

Net income attributable to Alliant rose to $96.0 million, or $2.90 per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 31, from $72.7 million, or $2.23 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose nearly 17 percent to $1.35 billion.

Revenue in the defense business jumped 2.7 percent to $548.8 million, while revenue increased 71.5 percent to $558.4 million in the sporting business. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐