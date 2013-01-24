Iowa regulator favors Alliant/Duane Arnold power purchase pact

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Alliant Energy Corp said on Wednesday that Iowa's utility regulator has voted in favor of a proposed power purchase agreement between an Alliant subsidiary and NextEra Energy Inc's Duane Arnold nuclear power plant.
Alliant unit Interstate Power and Light Co (IPL) submitted a filing to the Iowa Utilities Board in August last year seeking approval of the purchase agreement with NextEra.
Under the proposed purchase deal, IPL intends to purchase 431 megawatts of energy and capacity from NextEra through February 2025.
The board had reached an oral decision and instructed its staff to draft a written order, which is expected to be issued on or before Feb. 4, Alliant said in a statement.
The board also authorized IPL to recover costs of the new purchase agreement through the Energy Adjustment Clause when the new contract becomes effective in February 2014, after a current agreement expires.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict