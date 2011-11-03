UPDATE 1-Alliant Techsystems profit tops estimates

* Q2 adj EPS $2.10 vs. estimate $2.06

* Company says orders rose

* Shares up 5 pct

Nov 3 Alliant Techsystems Inc ATK.N, a supplier of bullets and booster rockets, posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as it held down operating expenses, and its shares rose more than 5 percent.

Net income came to about $80 million, or $2.43 a share, for the fiscal second quarter ended Oct. 2, down from $97.2 million, or $2.91 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding a benefit of 33 cents per share tied to a contract resolution, profit was $2.10, compared with $2.06 a share expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue fell 8 percent to $1.11 billion, reflecting lower sales from NASA spaceflight programs and military small-caliber ammunition.

Research and development expenses fell about 6 percent and general and administrative costs fell 8 percent.

The company said second-quarter orders rose to $1.4 billion from $1 billion a year earlier.

Shares of Alliant Techsystems were up $3.10, or 5.5 percent, to $59.89 in morning trading. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)