UPDATE 1-Pimco client outflows will hit profit - Allianz

FRANKFURT/MUNICH, May 6 Outflows of customer
funds from U.S. investment manager Pimco will hurt earnings this
year - and it is not yet possible to predict when flows might
turn positive again, owner Allianz warned on
Wednesday.
Pimco - which contributes more than a fifth of the German
insurer's operating profit - saw record outflows and management
turmoil last year, including the acrimonious departure of its
leader Bill Gross, known as the "Bond King".
Investors have continued to withdraw money this year, albeit
at a slower pace, and Pimco's flagship Total Return Fund has
lost its title as the world's biggest bond mutual fund.
"In asset management, the outflows from last year will
burden the result in 2015," Michael Diekmann told Allianz's
annual shareholder meeting on his last day as chief executive of
Europe's largest insurer.
Diekmann said client outflows were unavoidable with a
prominent change of leadership such as the departure of Gross,
who was the well-known public face of Pimco - the firm he had
co-founded in 1971 - before he quit to join Janus Capital Group
in September.
"It is unfortunate but more important is that we have the
right set-up for the future and are not dependent on
individuals," said the outgoing CEO, who is being replaced by
Oliver Baete.
Allianz expects its asset management business to deliver
between 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) and 2.8 billion in
operating profit this year, compared with 2.6 billion last year
and 3.2 billion in 2013. Pimco represents the vast majority of
the business, which also includes Allianz Global Investors.
STING
While customer outflows are continuing at California-based
Pimco, the weakness of the euro relative to the dollar is taking
away some of the sting for Allianz, which reports in euros.
Third-party assets under management rose to 1.4 billion euros at
the end of March from 1.3 billion at the end of December.
Jay Ralph, the Allianz board member responsible for asset
management, said it was not yet possible to predict when there
would be net inflows of funds at Pimco.
A fund manager at a large Allianz shareholder said he did
not expect to see net inflows yet in the second half of the
year.
"No one is bullish on Pimco for the moment, so that wouldn't
be a surprise for the market," said the manager, who is not
authorised to comment publicly.
The most important thing Allianz can do is keep fund
performance at a healthy level, which should eventually reverse
the flows. "But it might be a slow-burn process," the manager
said.
Diekmann used the shareholder meeting to report a strong
rise in first-quarter profit and said he was confident the
insurer would reach its earnings target in 2015.
Allianz's shares were up 2.3 percent at 1450 GMT, outpacing
a flat STOXX Europe 600 insurance index.
The insurer reports detailed results on May 12.
