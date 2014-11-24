Allianz Australia says named preferred buyer for Territory Insurance

FRANKFURT Nov 24 German insurer Allianz's
Australian unit was chosen as the preferred buyer for
the state-controlled property and casualty company Territory
Insurance Office, Allianz said in a statement on Monday.
Territory Insurance is the market leader in Australia's
Northern Territory with 2013 gross premiums of around A$130
million ($113 million). Allianz Australia attracted A$3.9
billion in premiums in the same period, the company said.
(1 US dollar = 1.1518 Australian dollar)
