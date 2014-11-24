版本:
Allianz Australia says named preferred buyer for Territory Insurance

FRANKFURT Nov 24 German insurer Allianz's Australian unit was chosen as the preferred buyer for the state-controlled property and casualty company Territory Insurance Office, Allianz said in a statement on Monday.

Territory Insurance is the market leader in Australia's Northern Territory with 2013 gross premiums of around A$130 million ($113 million). Allianz Australia attracted A$3.9 billion in premiums in the same period, the company said. (1 US dollar = 1.1518 Australian dollar)

(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
