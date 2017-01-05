版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 18:59 BJT

Austrian bank Bawag eyes Allianz private bank OLB - sources

FRANKFURT Jan 5 Austrian bank BAWAG PSK , backed by US financial investor Cerberus, is bidding for German private bank Oldenburgische Landesbank , two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Bawag is currently doing due diligence on OLB, one source said, indicating the sale process is at an advanced stage.

The bank is currently 90 percent owned by insurer Allianz , which put it up for sale in the autumn. Sources have said that U.S. private equity group Apollo and Germany's Commerzbank have submitted offers for the bank, which has assets of 13 billion euros ($13.6 billion).

BAWAG declined to comment specifically on OLB, but said its financial position allowed it to grow both organically and via acquisitions.

"BAWAG remains interested in acquisitions, but we will not comment on concrete plans at present," a spokeswoman said.

Allianz also declined comment on the sale process. ($1 = 0.9533 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Additional reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich in Vienna; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Edward Taylor)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐