Allianz to keep Diekmann as CEO to tackle reforms - investors

| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Oct 1 German insurer Allianz
, still smarting from the sudden resignation of Bill
Gross, founder of its Pimco asset management unit, is expected
to break its own age rules by extending the contract of Chief
Executive Michael Diekmann on Thursday.
The turmoil at Pimco has compounded challenges facing
Europe's biggest insurer, making it likely Diekmann will be
asked to stay at the helm after he reaches both his 60th
birthday, the traditional retirement age for top Allianz
executives, and the end of his current contract in December.
Big investors have said they expect Diekmann to hold the top
job for one or two more years to steer the company back onto a
smooth course and calmly prepare the ground for a successor.
An exit by Diekmann shortly after the departure of Pimco
leadership duo Gross and Mohamed El-Erian, who resigned in
January, would send a "very bad signal to investors", a manager
at one of Allianz's top 10 shareholders said, declining to be
named because he is not authorised to speak publicly on the
issue.
"Sort out the problems first," was the shareholder's
recommendation to Diekmann and Allianz's supervisory board,
tasked with sorting out the executive mandates of Diekmann and
five other management board members whose contracts also expire
at the end of December.
Allianz declined to comment on the supervisory board meeting
or possible changes to its management board.
It's shares have fallen more than 6 percent since Thursday,
the day before "Bond King" Bill Gross shocked markets by saying
he was leaving the firm he founded 43 years ago to join
far-smaller rival Janus Capital Group.
Allianz, which is counting on Pimco to supply around one
fourth of its earnings, on Monday said it was sticking to its
guidance for full-year operating profit to be in the upper end
of its 9.5 billion euro to 10.5 billion euros forecast range.
"The risks are the uncertainties around Pimco," said JP
Morgan analyst Michael Huttner in a note to clients published on
Wednesday. Retail customers may flee Pimco, who they have come
to associate with the media-savvy Bill Gross.
"Retail investors may be more focused on the portfolio
manager who manages their fund, rather than on broader process
and performance measures," Huttner said.
It will take time for Pimco to establish a winning track
record in the post-Gross era, said Michael Huenseler, head of
credit portfolio management at Assenagon Asset Management SA.
Troubles at Pimco have led to some criticisms that Allianz's
approach to managing the California-based Pimco was too
hands-off.
"That the crisis has come to a head is also an opportunity
to give some stability to Pimco that might not have been
possible under the leadership of Bill Gross," Huenseler said.
"Allianz has to make very clear who carries the responsibility
for decision making."
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Kathrin Jones; editing by
Thomas Atkins)