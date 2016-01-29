El-Erian says countries weakening their currencies in fight for global growth

NEW YORK Jan 29 Mohamed El-Erian, the chief
economic advisor at Allianz, said on Friday that the Bank of
Japan's shocking move to take one of its main interest rates
into negative territory underscores the country's hope to weaken
the yen to re-inflate its economy.
"Countries are pursuing their domestic objectives almost
regardless of the international consequences," El-Erian said in
an interview at Reuters' New York offices. "You see this most
clearly on the currency front, where with the exception of the
United States, the vast majority of countries are hoping to
weaken their currencies. I would put the Bank of Japan action in
that category."
