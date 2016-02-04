版本:
2016年 2月 4日 星期四

El-Erian: Markets front-running Fed in tightening financial conditions

NEW YORK Feb 4 Mohamed El-Erian, the chief economic advisor at Allianz SE, said on Thursday that with volatility rising, the markets effectively have front run the Federal Reserve in tightening global financial conditions.

"I doubt we will see the four rate hikes signaled a few weeks ago by Fed officials," El-Erian said. "Two hikes are likely, if not less." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

