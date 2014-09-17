Allianz revamps US business, eyes Fireman's Fund options

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
FRANKFURT, Sept 17 German insurer Allianz on Wednesday unveiled a revamp of its property casualty business in the United States, which has struggled to bring underwriting losses under control.
Allianz said in a statement its Fireman's Fund commercial property and casualty business would be integrated into the specialty insurance business Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS), which will give the combined business more than $3 billion in revenues.
"Various options are being considered to also build scale for the personal lines business of Fireman's Fund," Allianz said of the remaining Fireman's Fund business area that concentrates on high net worth customers.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins)
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015. "The emergence of opportunistic buying should see the recent selloff in metal markets co