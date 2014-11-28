Allianz near sale of Fireman's Fund personal business -reports

FRANKFURT Nov 28 Allianz is close to
selling the personal insurance business of Fireman's Fund, a
U.S. insurer the German company bought in 1991, according to
media reports.
Front runners to buy the business, which has about $750
million in premiums, include Ace, AIG and
AmTrust, Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper and
The Insurance Insider reported, citing investment banking and
industry sources.
Allianz and AIG declined to comment on the matter. Ace and
AmTrust were not immediately available for comment.
The German insurer started a major revamp of Fireman's Fund
this year. It said in September it would integrate Fireman's
commercial property and casualty (P&C) business into Allianz's
speciality insurance business Allianz Global Corporate &
Specialty (AGCS).
Fireman's Fund has been a headache for Europe's biggest
insurer for years and has repeatedly needed its reserves for
past claims to be topped up, prompting calls by some analysts
for a sale of the business.
The personal insurance business at Fireman's Fund caters for
high net worth individuals and accounted for about a third of
the company's gross premiums in 2013.
