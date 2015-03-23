UPDATE 1-Fireman's Fund to pay $44 mln to settle U.S. charges

(Adds details of allegations, company comment, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
March 23 Fireman's Fund Insurance Co agreed to
pay $44 million to settle U.S. charges that it knowingly issued
policies that did not qualify for the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's federal crop insurance program, and also falsified
documents.
The settlement announced on Monday by the U.S. Department of
Justice resolves claims brought under the federal False Claims
Act.
Fireman's Fund, a unit of Germany's Allianz SE,
was accused of backdating policies, forging farmers' signatures,
accepting late and altered documents, whiting out dates and
signatures and signing documents after deadlines had passed.
The affected policies were issued by six U.S. offices
between 1999 and 2002, when Fireman's Fund sold and serviced
crop insurance policies on which the USDA reinsured some of the
risks, the Justice Department said.
Crop insurance protects farmers against losses attributable
to natural disasters such as disease, droughts, floods, freezes
and hail, as well as falling commodity prices.
The Justice Department said the Fireman's Fund settlement
involved no determination of liability.
Richard Manson, a Fireman's Fund spokesman, declined to
comment. The insurer has offices in Novato, California.
