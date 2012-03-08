Allianz plans bid for Gan Eurocourtage-report

FRANKFURT, March 8 German insurer Allianz
plans to bid for Gan Eurocourtage, a unit of French
rival Groupama, the German newspaper Financial Times
Deutschland reported, citing unidentified sources in the
insurance industry.
Allianz plans to bid at least a "high-triple-digit" million
euro sum, the paper said. The German insurer declined to comment
when contracted by Reuters.
French insurer Covea and British rival Aviva have
only "lukewarm" interest in Gan Eurocourtage, while Australia's
QBE Insurance has dropped out of the bidding, Financial
Times Deutschland said, citing unnamed sources.
Groupama is under pressure from French financial regulator
ACP to shore up its solvency margin after suffering capital
adequacy problems as a result of the sovereign debt crisis in
Europe.