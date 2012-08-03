Allianz concerned over cenbank role in Libor scandal

FRANKFURT Aug 3 Europe's biggest insurer,
Allianz, is worried about the role central banks may
have played in an interest rate rigging scandal that has
enveloped some leading international lenders, the insurer's
chief financial officer said on Friday.
"We do not find it funny, what has happened, in particular
the arising implication that it is not just the banks but
central banks being involved in this," Oliver Baete told a
conference call with analysts.
"That really gives us cause for concern," Baete added.
An Allianz spokeswoman said Baete was speaking generally and
declined to specify which central banks Baete had in mind.
More than a dozen global lenders, including Citigroup,
JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank, are under
investigation over whether they manipulated a benchmark interest
rate called Libor in an attempt to make profits or hide
weaknesses.
Royal Bank of Scotland on Friday said it had
dismissed staff in the scandal, while rival Barclays
was fined $453 million by U.S. and UK regulators last month.
But banking regulators, too, have come under scrutiny.
The Bank of England's deputy governor, Paul Tucker, was
ensnared in the scandal when Barclays released notes suggesting
Tucker may have condoned the rigging. Tucker has denied the
allegations.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on July 26
that the Federal Reserve Bank of New York did not encourage
banks to misrepresent their borrowing costs when setting Libor
when he was the head of the regional Fed bank in 2008.
The Libor rate is used for $550 trillion of interest rate
derivatives contracts and influences rates on a wide array of
consumer products such as mortgages and credit cards.
Allianz's Baete said Germany's insurers were making checks
on an industry level to see if any losses had been sustained but
added that his own company had no third-party assets directly
tied to Libor and did not expect major losses on money it
manages for its internal insurance clients.