Allianz to sell $5 bln life insurance portfolio in Italy- sources

LONDON, March 30 German insurer Allianz
is looking to sell a $5 billion portfolio of life
insurance policies in Italy, sources familiar with the matter
said on Wednesday.
Europe's biggest insurer has picked Goldman Sachs to
run the sale of the closed life policies, which no longer accept
new business but remain on an insurer's books as premium paying
policies, the sources said.
Allianz, which ranks as Italy's fourth biggest life and
health insurer, is facing pressures from rock-bottom interest
rates and has decided to sell a series of Italian life policies
which pay a 2 percent minimum interest rate, they said.
The portfolio -- worth around 4.5 billion euros ($5.09
billion) -- has drawn interest from London-based private equity
house Cinven, the sources said, adding that no deal
was certain.
U.S. private equity fund Apollo, which initially expressed
interest in Allianz' closed-book, has now walked away from the
negotiations, they said.
The deal could be worth around 200 million euros, two of the
sources said.
Allianz and Cinven declined to comment. Spokesmen at
Goldman Sachs and Apollo were not immediately available for
comment.
Last year, Allianz said it was planning to divest chunks of
its multi-billion euro portfolio of old insurance policies in
international markets while refocusing on its domestic
assets.
The German company's decision to sell parts of its Italian
life business comes amid a wave of consolidation in the life and
pensions sector. Last year, rival Aviva clinched a 5.6
billion pounds ($8.05 billion) purchase of Friends Life, which
had a strong focus on closed life books.
New European capital rules make it more capital-intensive
for insurers to hold closed life insurance business on their
books, encouraging consolidation.
Cinven has been on the prowl for insurance assets since the
creation of an acquisition vehicle in 2014, known as
Heidelberger Leben Group, which was launched in partnership with
Hannover Re after their joint purchase of Skandia
Germany and Skandia Austria, part of Old Mutual.
In September, Cinven sold Britain's Guardian Financial
Services to Admin Re, part of reinsurance giant Swiss Re
, for 1.6 billion pounds.
Deutsche Bank is now considering strategic
options for its British insurance unit Abbey Life, with Phoenix
Group Holdings, Britain's largest consolidator of
closed life funds, seen as one of its suitors.
($1 = 0.6955 pounds)
($1 = 0.8832 euros)
