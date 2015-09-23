版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 23日 星期三 17:44 BJT

MOVES-Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty names Brian Kirwan UK CEO

Sept 23 Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty, a unit of Allianz SE, appointed Brian Kirwan chief executive of its UK operations, effective Oct. 1.

Kirwan will also retain his current responsibilities as the regional unit London head of market management and communications at AGCS.

He joined AGCS in 2011. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐