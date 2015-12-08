版本:
中国
2015年 12月 9日

Pimco adding energy-related securities in some portfolios

Dec 8 Bond giant Pimco is adding energy-related securities to some of its portfolios as the Newport Beach, Calif- firm expects an increase in oil prices over the next 12 months, Dan Ivascyn, group chief investment officer, said in an interview on Tuesday.

"We've been adding some oil-related and energy-related names in our broader mandates," Ivascyn said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

