Bill Gross wants Pimco, lawyers punished for 'bad-faith' tactics

| Sept 9
Sept 9 Bond fund manager Bill Gross on Friday
said Pacific Investment Management Co and its lawyers should be
punished for unfairly impeding him from pursuing his $200
million lawsuit against the asset management firm, which he
co-founded.
In a court filing, Gross accused Pimco of "willful and
bad-faith obstruction" of his efforts to gather evidence to
which he is entitled, including by scheduling depositions in
London and Hong Kong, some 6,000 miles (9,656 km) apart, on
consecutive days in early November.
"Discovery is not, and should not be, a game to be
manipulated in this manner," Gross said in a filing with the
California Superior Court in Santa Ana.
"Substantial sanctions" against Pimco and its lawyers are
justified to cover his legal bills stemming from the alleged
misconduct, and "to punish Pimco's gamesmanship," he added.
Pimco spokesman Michael Reid said: "Mr. Gross' version of
events is inaccurate. This is a legal matter which our attorneys
will deal with in court."
Both sides are expected to appear in court on Sept. 16 to
discuss what evidence Gross is entitled to receive.
Gross, who now works for Denver-based Janus Capital Group
Inc, sued Pimco last October to recoup the bonus he said
he was owed following his 2014 ouster from the Newport Beach,
California-based firm.
Pimco, a unit of German insurer Allianz SE, has
said it had good cause to oust Gross, citing his alleged abusive
behavior toward colleagues and refusal to accept decisions by
management.
A billionaire, Gross has pledged to donate any proceeds from
the lawsuit to charity.
At Pimco, Gross had built the Pimco Total Return fund
into the world's largest bond fund, a title it no
longer holds. He now runs the much smaller Janus Global
Unconstrained Bond fund.
The case is Gross v. Pacific Investment Management Co et al,
California Superior Court, Orange County, No. 2015-00813636.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Howard Goller)