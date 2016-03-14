Bill Gross may pursue Pimco lawsuit -Gross' lawyer

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs halving workforce in london to about 3,000 - Handelsblatt
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
March 14 Bond manager Bill Gross will be able to pursue his lawsuit to recoup hundreds of millions of dollars from Pacific Investment Management Co, Gross' lawyer said on Monday.
Pimco agreed to stipulate that a California state judge's tentative ruling, issued late Sunday, allowing Gross' breach-of-contract lawsuit to proceed can be made final, the lawyer said.
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.