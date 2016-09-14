Pimco says Bill Gross leaked bonus data, shows bad faith

Sept 14 Pacific Investment Management Co accused
former star bond fund manager Bill Gross of leaking confidential
bonus data to an outside columnist, and exercising "bad faith"
by withholding materials it is entitled to see as it defends
against his $200 million lawsuit.
The accusations were made in a filing with the California
Superior Court in Santa Ana obtained on Wednesday, one day ahead
of a scheduled hearing.
A lawyer for Gross called Pimco's allegations baseless.
Pimco is a unit of German insurer Allianz SE.
Gross, who now works for Denver-based Janus Capital Group
Inc, sued Pimco last October to recoup the bonus he said
he was owed following his 2014 ouster from the Newport Beach,
California-based firm.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Jennifer Ablan in New York;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)