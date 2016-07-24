版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 06:40 BJT

New Allianz asset management chief wants closer ties with Pimco: FT

July 24 A new top executive at German insurer Allianz wants to forge closer ties with its U.S. asset management business, Pimco, according to the Financial Times.

A report in Monday's editions of the newspaper quoted Jackie Hunt, Allianz's new asset management chief, as saying Pimco and Europe's biggest insurer both saw a need for a closer relationship.

"You'll see Allianz being more involved in the asset management businesses than in the past," Hunt told the FT.

Hunt started her new role earlier this month. She oversees asset managers at Pimco and Allianz Global Investors, as well as Allianz's U.S. life insurance business.

Last week, Pimco appointed a new chief executive officer, Manny Roman. It has faced turmoil following significant investor outflows in recent years and the departure of key executives, including its founder and former chief investment officer Bill Gross in 2014.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Tom Brown)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐