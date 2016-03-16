McCulley, former chief economist at Pimco, joins Cornell Law School

MOVES-BTIG, Willis Towers Watson, BlueBay Asset, MUFG
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, March 16 Paul McCulley, the former chief economist at Pimco, has joined Cornell Law School as senior fellow in financial macroeconomics, Cornell said on Wednesday.
McCulley retired in 2015 from the Pacific Investment Management Company where he was chief economist and managing director. At Cornell, he will conduct research and produce scholarship on global financial and monetary matters, with a particular emphasis on regulatory and central bank policies. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio)
