McCulley, former chief economist at Pimco, joins Cornell Law School

NEW YORK, March 16 Paul McCulley, the former chief economist at Pimco, has joined Cornell Law School as senior fellow in financial macroeconomics, Cornell said on Wednesday.

McCulley retired in 2015 from the Pacific Investment Management Company where he was chief economist and managing director. At Cornell, he will conduct research and produce scholarship on global financial and monetary matters, with a particular emphasis on regulatory and central bank policies. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio)