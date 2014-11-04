Pimco Total Return ETF posts outflows in Oct of $437 mln -Morningstar

NEW YORK Nov 4 The Pimco Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund, an actively managed ETF designed to mimic the strategy of the flagship mutual fund, posted its second straight month of outflows in October, totaling $437 million compared with $631 million outflow in September, according to Morningstar data.

The Pimco Total Return ETF saw nearly $550 million in outflows in the two days following news of the departure of longtime manager Bill Gross.

(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)