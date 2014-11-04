Pimco Total Return ETF posts outflows in Oct of $437 mln -Morningstar

BRIEF-Microvision Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Microvision announces first quarter 2017 results; in March 2017 company received a $6.7 million order for its small form factor display engine for a smartphone manufacturer
NEW YORK Nov 4 The Pimco Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund, an actively managed ETF designed to mimic the strategy of the flagship mutual fund, posted its second straight month of outflows in October, totaling $437 million compared with $631 million outflow in September, according to Morningstar data.
The Pimco Total Return ETF saw nearly $550 million in outflows in the two days following news of the departure of longtime manager Bill Gross.
* Reaffirms its guidance for 2017 gaap-adjusted weather-normalized earnings per share of $4.15 to $4.35
April 27 U.S. biotechnology company Celgene Corp reported a better-than-expected profit on Thursday, helped by demand for its flagship multiple myeloma drug Revlimid.