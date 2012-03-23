RPT-UPDATE 1-Allianz says 2012 will not be easier than 2011

* Low interest rates remain a challenge in 2012
* Reiterates FY 2012 operating profit target
* Allianz shares flat, in line with European insurers index
FRANKFURT, March 23 Allianz expects a
tough 2012 as it works to counter the burden of low interest
rates by improving operations in its insurance businesses.
"The current fiscal year will be no less challenging than
the year under review," Chief Executive Michael Diekmann wrote
in a letter to shareholders in the company's 2011 annual report.
"Although the global economy has made a recovery over the
last year, investment results are likely to remain under
pressure due to low interest rates," Europe's biggest insurer
said.
Allianz repeated its forecast that operating profit for 2012
would be in the range of 8.2 billion euros ($10.8 billion), plus
or minus 500 million euros, and said it was expected to improve
in 2013.
The company said it could make no forecast for net income in
2012 and beyond because of the size of mark-to-market valuations
in its profit and loss account.
In property-casualty insurance, Allianz expects growth
bolstered by price rises in some markets and improvements in the
operating result.
In life and health insurance, it expects stable revenue and
a slight rise in its operating result, despite difficult market
conditions, the company said.
Diekmann said he was disappointed with a fall in operating
profit at the company's German and U.S. operations, which he
said was mainly due to high damage claims last year.
"Additional measures are needed as a result of these delays
in the profit turnaround programme," he said, adding that he did
not expect the U.S. market to give a strong boost to business
there in 2012.