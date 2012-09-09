Allianz to reshuffle board for succession plan-paper

FRANKFURT, Sept 9 Allianz will
reshuffle responsibilities among top board members as part of a
succession planning process to eventually replace current Chief
Executive Michael Diekmann, Financial Times Deutschland said in
an advance copy of its Monday edition.
An Allianz spokesman on Sunday declined to comment on the
article, saying the insurer never comments on "speculation."
Oliver Baete currently Chief Financial officer and board
member responsible for controlling and risk, will trade
responsibilities with Dieter Wemmer, board member responsible
for overseeing insurance operations Western and Southern Europe,
FTD said citing industry sources.
The move will give Baete responsibility for managing a
region, a prerequisite for any potential CEO candidate, FTD
said.
Baete, Wemmer and Markus Riess, head of the Allianz
Deutschland AG unit, are seen as potential successors to
Diekmann, FTD said.
The reshuffle is seen as a long-term succession planning
move since Diekmann, aged 57, is not close to stepping down.
Diekmann could step down in 2015, FTD said.