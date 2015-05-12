Allianz sees 68 bln euros in Pimco outflows in Q1

FRANKFURT May 12 Allianz saw another
68.3 billion euros ($76.3 billion)in assets flow out of its
U.S.-based asset manager Pimco in the first quarter, pushing the
operating profit for the group's asset management division down
by 14 percent.
Operating profit in the division fell to 555 million euros
in the quarter, compared to 646 million in the year-ago period,
the company said in a statement.
Total assets under management at Europe's largest insurer
rose by 7.3 percent to 1.933 trillion euros largely due to
currency translation effects because of the stronger dollar and
due to market value increases, the company said.
Allianz already reported preliminary quarterly results on
May 6, showing an 11 percent increase in net profit for the full
group.
Pimco - which contributes more than a fifth of the German
insurer's operating profit - saw record outflows and management
turmoil last year, including the acrimonious departure of its
leader Bill Gross, known as the "Bond King".
Investors have continued to withdraw money this year, albeit
at a slower pace, and Pimco's flagship Total Return Fund has
lost its title as the world's biggest bond mutual fund.
($1 = 0.8947 euros)
