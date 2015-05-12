UPDATE 1-Allianz sees 68 bln euros in Pimco outflows in Q1

* Property and casualty oper profit down 13.7 pct
* Strong U.S. dollar boosts asset management revenue
(Adds detail from statement, background)
FRANKFURT May 12 Allianz saw another
68 billion euros ($76 billion) in assets flow out of its asset
manager Pimco in the first quarter, compressing the unit's
contribution to the group and underscoring the reform challenge
facing new Chief Executive Oliver Baete.
Operating profit in the division fell 14 percent to 555
million euros in the quarter, overshadowing an 11 percent rise
in group net profit that Europe's largest insurer reported
earlier in May.
Clients pulled funds out of Pimco at less than half the pace
seen one year ago, with most withdrawals occurring in
traditional bond products and in the United States, the company
said.
Fifty-year-old Baete, who took over earlier in May, will be
closely watched to see how he manages rapidly shrinking Pimco
after some large shareholders demanded Allianz take action to
exert more control over the business.
Total assets under management at Allianz rose 7.3 percent to
1.933 trillion euros largely due to currency translation effects
and market value increases, the company said. The group's
Europe-based asset manager AllianzGI saw net inflows of 6.2
billion euros.
U.S.-based Pimco - which contributes more than a fifth of
the German insurer's operating profit - saw record outflows and
management turmoil last year, including the acrimonious
departure of its leader Bill Gross, known as the "Bond King".
Investors have continued to withdraw money this year, albeit
at a slower pace, and Pimco's flagship Total Return Fund has
lost its title as the world's biggest bond mutual fund.
At the group's biggest profit motor, its property and
casualty insurance division, operating profit fell 13.7 percent
to 1.28 billion euros, as the cost of natural catastrophes and
restructuring expenses following the sale of the private lines
of Fireman's Fund weighed.
($1 = 0.8947 euros)
