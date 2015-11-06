UPDATE 2-Allianz earnings down as asset management, insurance hit

* Q3 net profit 1.4 bln eur vs poll avg 1.5 bln
* Outflows in asset management continue, pace slows
* P&C insurance hit by investments, damage claims
* To publish results of strategy review this month
(Adds CFO, analyst comment, detail, context)
By Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, Nov 6 Allianz's earnings
fell by more than expected in the third quarter as market
turbulence hit asset management and insurance results, raising
the pressure on Europe's biggest insurer ahead of this month's
strategy review.
Chief Executive Oliver Baete will unveil conclusions on Nov.
24 of a review after taking charge in May as Allianz seeks to
boost its underwriting strength in face of persistently low
interest rates and tightening regulation.
Allianz's Pimco asset management business has been hit by
cash outflows and its issues came into the spotlight last year
with the acrimonious departure of "Bond King" Bill Gross.
Quarterly net profit fell 15 percent -- a sharper decline
than analysts had expected -- dented by fallout from financial
market ructions in China and interest rate uncertainty in the
United States.
Investment declines and claims for events including deadly
explosions at the port of Tianjin in China also played havoc
with results at rivals such as Zurich, Generali
and Munich Re in the quarter.
Tianjin cost Allianz around 60 million euros ($65 million).
The company said it expected a result towards the upper end
of its full-year target for operating profit of between 10.0 and
10.8 billion euros, reflecting increased uncertainty about
financial market volatility relative to its previous forecast to
be "at" the top end.
Financial Officer Dieter Wemmer sought to temper
expectations for the strategy presentation, which he said would
centre on boosting growth through a sharper focus on clients and
digitisation as well as improving international teamwork.
"Whether it's a sea change will certainly be judged
differently seen from the inside and outside; internally, it is
a big step towards the changes needed in the organisation,"
Wemmer told reporters.
PIMCO OUTLOOK BRIGHTENS
Allianz shares fell 2.4 percent by 1155 GMT, against a flat
German blue chip index. The STOXX Europe 600 insurance
index was 0.9 percent lower.
Group operating profit fell 7.5 percent to 2.45 billion
euros, with all business segments posting declines. However,
asset management performed better than analysts expected, with a
14 percent drop.
Allianz has been working to contain third-party investor
outflows at Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco), which
totalled 16 billion euros in the third quarter but were the
lowest in two years.
"Operating performance in asset management surprised
positively with strong performance fees, although net outflows
remained too high," Equinet Bank analyst Phlipp Haessler said.
Wemmer said investor net flows turned slightly positive at
Pimco in October. "We have succeeded in a turnaround," he said.
Pimco's flagship fund, once managed by Gross, posted its
smallest monthly outflow this year, the Newport Beach,
California-based firm said on Tuesday.
The slowdown in outflows from the Pimco Total Return Fund,
with assets under management of $93.7 billion came as Pimco
posted a sharp improvement in the fund's performance, beating 91
percent of similar bond funds in October.
($1 = 0.9193 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)