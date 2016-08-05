Allianz sees Pimco net outflows falling to zero

FRANKFURT Aug 5 Allianz on Friday
stuck to its for prediction that net investor outflows from its
struggling U.S. bond manager Pimco will come to an end in the
second half of the year.
"If we keep bringing outflows in the right direction,
getting to zero is within reach," Chief Financial Officer Dieter
Wemmer told journalists in a conference call.
"It's thoroughly realistic," he said, adding that inflows
have been very stable in recent months.
Pimco saw net investor withdrawals of 18 billion euros ($20
billion) in the second quarter, of which 17 billion were from a
single client, Wemmer said, declining to name the customer.
($1 = 0.8976 euros
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Arno Schuetze)