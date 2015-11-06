Allianz strategy review heralds big internal change -CFO

BRIEF-Autozone Inc says will hire more than 12,000 new employees through April
* Autozone Inc says will hire more than 12,000 new full and part-time employees nationwide through April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Nov 6 The current strategy review at Allianz will entail big changes internally at Europe's largest insurer, its Chief Financial Officer Dieter Wemmer said on Friday.
"Whether it's a sea change will certainly be judged differently seen from the inside and outside; internally, it is a big step towards the changes needed in the organisation," Wemmer told a conference call with journalists.
The review, being conducted under the leadership of Chief Executive Oliver Baete, who took the insurer's helm in May, will focus boosting growth through client-orientation and digitisation as well as improving international teamwork, Wemmer said.
Allianz will present the results of the review at an investor day on Nov. 24. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
NEW YORK, Jan 20 American International Group Inc has agreed to pay roughly $10.2 billion to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc to take on many long-term risks on U.S. commercial insurance policies it has already written.
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Friday suspended a controversial plan that would have slashed the premium rates for certain federally backed mortgages.