Allianz seeks buyers for South Korean insurance unit-sources

| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Feb 24 Europe's largest insurer
Allianz has put its South Korean life insurance
business on the block as part of a global overhaul in a tough
low-interest rate environment, sources with direct knowledge of
the matter said.
The South Korean asset is attracting interest from Chinese
names such as Anbang Insurance Group and Fosun International
who are considering bidding, said the sources. One of
the people said the asset is valued at $500 million.
U.S. insurer Prudential Financial and domestic South
Korean financial institutions are also examining making a bid,
one of the sources said. The sources declined to be named
because the talks are confidential.
An Allianz spokesman declined to comment on whether the
Korean operations are up for sale. Fosun and Anbang declined to
comment. Prudential Financial did not offer an immediate
comment.
Allianz's planned sale, which comes as a number of European
financial players are cutting back in Asia, is one of the steps
with which CEO Oliver Baete is preparing the German insurer for
a "perfect storm" caused by low interest rates, tighter
regulation, weak economic growth and geopolitical risks.
Last week, Allianz missed analysts' forecasts with a 6.6
billion euro ($7.3 billion) net profit for 2015, which Baete
partly blamed on a 171 million euro goodwill writedown the
company took in the fourth quarter on its Asian life operations,
the majority of which is in Korea.
CHALLENGING MARKET
South Korea has proved to be a challenge for several foreign
financial institutions, with marquee global names, including ING
, HSBC and Standard Chartered, cutting
their exposure to the market in recent years.
Zurich Insurance Group is also reviewing its Asia
strategy and exploring the sale of its Hong Kong and Singapore
businesses, Reuters reported this week.
Allianz has a large operation in South Korea. It reported
1.6 billion euros in statutory premiums and an operating loss of
51 million euros in South Korea in 2014, according to the
group's 2014 annual report.
Allianz operates in 14 Asian markets, providing property and
casualty insurance. But the bulk of the company's life and
health insurance policies are underwritten by its South Korean
unit.
Besides the South Korean unit, some analysts have identified
Allianz's Taiwanese life business as underperforming.
CEO Baete pointed out in the annual results press conference
last week that Korea and Taiwan were markets where high interest
rate guarantees were given in the past that were no longer
economically serviceable.
"And it's not only about profitability, this is often
misunderstood," Baete told the news conference, adding that
Europe's new Solvency II rules required insurers to set aside
more capital as a buffer to cover interest guarantees, prompting
Allianz to take a harder look at long-term revenues versus costs
for those products.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Additional reporting by Jonathan
Gould and Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Muralikumar
Anantharaman)