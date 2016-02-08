UPDATE 1-Allianz, Bank of America invest in U.S. wind farms

* Marks first wind investment by Allianz in USA
* Combined volume at more than 600 mln eur -source
* Insurers increase spending on renewable assets
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 Allianz and Bank of
America are investing in two onshore wind parks
developed by French utility EDF, the German insurer
said on Monday, marking the group's first wind investment in the
United States.
Insurers and infrastructure investors have ramped up
investments into wind power in recent years, eager for the
guaranteed returns these assets offer in an otherwise low
interest-rate environment.
"We believe the financial services sector is in a unique
position to help and provide the much needed capital and
financing to accelerate the low carbon economy," said David
Jones, head of renewables at Allianz Capital Partners.
Allianz said the investment, whose level was not disclosed,
raised its total spending on wind and solar assets to about 2.9
billion euros ($3.2 billion).
A source familiar with the matter said that the combined
investment volume by Allianz and Bank of America was more than
600 million euros, with Allianz's share 200 million euros.
The two wind parks, Roosevelt and Milo, are located in New
Mexico and have a combined capacity of about 300 megawatts,
using a total of 150 wind turbines to power about 170,000
households, Allianz added.
Following the investment, Allianz's renewable portfolio
includes 60 wind farms and seven solar parks, located in France,
Germany, Italy, Sweden, Austria, Finland and the United States.
($1 = 0.8949 euros)
