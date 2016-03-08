版本:
MOVES-Allianz Global appoints Elke Vagenende UK market management head

March 8 Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, a unit of Germany's Allianz Group, appointed Elke Vagenende head of market management UK, effective April.

Vagenende will lead the company's key account management and broker distribution in the UK.

Most recently, she was the head of the company's financial institutions business in the UK, Allianz Global said. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)

