版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 17:50 BJT

MOVES-Allianz Global names Deborah Zurkow head of alternatives

May 26 Allianz Global Investors, a unit of Germany-based Allianz SE, named Deborah Zurkow head of the alternatives within its global investment platform.

Zurkow, who has led AllianzGI's infrastructure debt platform since joining the firm in 2012, will join AllianzGI's Global Executive Committee, effective June 1. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)

