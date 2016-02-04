MOVES-Allianz Global makes 2 appointments to London team

Feb 4 Allianz Global Investors, a unit of Germany-based Allianz SE, said it made two appointments to its London office.

The investment management firm appointed Eugenia Jackson as senior governance specialist and ESG (environmental, social and governance) analyst. He will report to Bozena Jankowska, global co-head of ESG.

The company also appointed Matthew Couzens as regional sales manager for London. He will report to Fraser Blain, head of UK retail sales. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)