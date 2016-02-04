MOVES-Allianz Global makes 2 appointments to London team

BRIEF-Check Point Software says Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.31
* Check Point Software Technologies reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
Feb 4 Allianz Global Investors, a unit of Germany-based Allianz SE, said it made two appointments to its London office.
The investment management firm appointed Eugenia Jackson as senior governance specialist and ESG (environmental, social and governance) analyst. He will report to Bozena Jankowska, global co-head of ESG.
The company also appointed Matthew Couzens as regional sales manager for London. He will report to Fraser Blain, head of UK retail sales. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.