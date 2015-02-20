版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 20日 星期五 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-Pimco says Paul McCulley stepping down as chief economist and managing director

Feb 20 Allianz SE : * Pimco says paul mcculley steps down as chief economist * Pimco says mcculley's last day at the firm will be February 28 * Mcculley, in statement provided by pimco, says had rejoined pimco last year

to work with bill gross, and says "my mission here is complete" * Mcculley says in statement may pursue work in academic arena
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐