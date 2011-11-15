Allied Home wins reversal of HUD ban on home loans

* Judge says FHA-lending ban could destroy Allied Home

* Government accused Allied Home of decade-long fraud

By Jonathan Stempel

Nov 15 A federal judge reversed a U.S. agency decision to suspend Allied Home Mortgage Corp, one of the nation's largest privately-held mortgage brokers, from making home loans insured by the Federal Housing Authority.

Tuesday's decision by U.S. District Judge Melinda Harmon came after the government on Nov. 1 sued Allied, founder Jim Hodge and compliance director Jeanne Stell over an alleged decade-long fraud that cost taxpayers $834 million in insurance claims and forced thousands of borrowers out of their homes.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development suspended Allied's FHA lending privileges the same day. That prompted the Houston-based company to file a lawsuit, saying a suspension would essentially put it out of business.

In her decision, Harmon said that halting the suspension while the government lawsuit was still pending would preserve more than 700 Allied Home jobs, and allow low-income borrowers already approved for mortgages to complete their home purchases.

"The potential destruction of plaintiffs' business outweighs any harm that would be suffered by the government before the issues can be litigated," wrote the judge, who sits in Houston.

The office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth Magidson in Houston did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The government lawsuit accused Allied of violating the federal False Claims Act by misleading the government into believing its loans qualified for federal insurance.

Six months earlier, the government filed a lawsuit against Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) raising similar claims.

According to the government, 35,801, or nearly 32 percent, of the 112,324 HUD-insured mortgage loans that Allied made from 2001 to 2010 went into default.

The Houston case is Allied Home Mortgage Corp et al v. Donovan et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 11-03864. The New York case is U.S. ex rel. Belli v. Allied Home Mortgage Capital Corp, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-05443. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)