Allied Home wins reversal of HUD ban on home loans

* Judge says FHA-lending ban could destroy Allied Home
* Government accused Allied Home of decade-long fraud
By Jonathan Stempel
Nov 15 A federal judge reversed a U.S. agency
decision to suspend Allied Home Mortgage Corp, one of the
nation's largest privately-held mortgage brokers, from making
home loans insured by the Federal Housing Authority.
Tuesday's decision by U.S. District Judge Melinda Harmon
came after the government on Nov. 1 sued Allied, founder Jim
Hodge and compliance director Jeanne Stell over an alleged
decade-long fraud that cost taxpayers $834 million in insurance
claims and forced thousands of borrowers out of their homes.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
suspended Allied's FHA lending privileges the same day. That
prompted the Houston-based company to file a lawsuit, saying a
suspension would essentially put it out of business.
In her decision, Harmon said that halting the suspension
while the government lawsuit was still pending would preserve
more than 700 Allied Home jobs, and allow low-income borrowers
already approved for mortgages to complete their home
purchases.
"The potential destruction of plaintiffs' business
outweighs any harm that would be suffered by the government
before the issues can be litigated," wrote the judge, who sits
in Houston.
The office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth Magidson in Houston did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The government lawsuit accused Allied of violating the
federal False Claims Act by misleading the government into
believing its loans qualified for federal insurance.
Six months earlier, the government filed a lawsuit against
Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) raising similar claims.
According to the government, 35,801, or nearly 32 percent,
of the 112,324 HUD-insured mortgage loans that Allied made from
2001 to 2010 went into default.
The Houston case is Allied Home Mortgage Corp et al v.
Donovan et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Texas,
No. 11-03864. The New York case is U.S. ex rel. Belli v. Allied
Home Mortgage Capital Corp, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 11-05443.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)