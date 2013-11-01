版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 1日 星期五 16:17 BJT

BRIEF-Allied Irish Banks raises 500 mln euros in term funding

Nov 1 Allied Irish Banks PLC : * Aib raises E500M in term funding secured by credit card receivables * Agreed a E500 million 2 year floating rate bilateral term funding through
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐