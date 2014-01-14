版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 14日 星期二 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-Allied Nevada Gold up 15.3 percent premarket

NEW YORK Jan 14 Allied Nevada Gold Corp : * Up 15.3 percent to $4.97 in premarket; gets tender offer from China Gold Stone Mining Development Limited for $7.50 per share
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐