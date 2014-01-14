版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 15日 星期三 02:35 BJT

BRIEF-Allied Nevada Gold up 10.7 percent after trading resumes

NEW YORK Jan 14 Allied Nevada Gold Corp : * Up 10.7 percent to $4.77 after trading resumes; issues response to China Gold Stone Mining offer
