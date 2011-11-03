UPDATE 1-Allied World Q3 oper profit beats estimates

Nov 3 Reinsurance company Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd reported operating profit that beat estimates, helped by growth in earned premiums -- offsetting catastrophe losses including those from Hurricane Irene.

For the third quarter, the company reported a net loss of $11 million, or loss of 29 cents a share, compared with net income of $254.5 million, or $5.21 a share, last year.

Allied World reported operating income of $86.2 million, or $2.19 per share.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn $1.52 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net premiums earned climbed 9 percent to $339.5 million.

Third-quarter loss and loss expense ratio was impacted by $33.5 million of net losses from Hurricane Irene during the quarter, and additional losses developing from catastrophes occurring in the first half of 2011, Allied World said in a statement.

Allied World, which recently dropped a bid to buy rival Transatlantic Holdings Inc , said it was resuming its share repurchase program that had $201 million of remaining capacity.

Shares of the company closed at $58.30 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)