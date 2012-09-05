版本:
Allied World Assurance names new CFO

Sept 5 Reinsurer Allied World Assurance Company Holdings AG named Thomas Bradley to succeed Chief Financial Officer Joan Dillard, who will be retiring later this month.

Bradley was formerly the chief financial officer of law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP.

Switzerland-based Allied World also said Chief Investment Officer John Gauthier will also be the president of its financial services unit, Allied World Financial Services.

The company's shares, which have risen about 20 percent in the last six months, closed at $77.91 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

