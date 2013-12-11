BRIEF-Allison Transmission down 5.3 percent premarket; announced sale of 12.5 million shares by selling stockholders

BRIEF-Capstone Turbine says elected Yon Yoon Jorden to board
* Capstone announces the election of Yon Yoon Jorden to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Dec 11 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc : * Down 5.3 percent to $25.96 in premarket; announced sale of 12.5 million shares by selling stockholders
* Kinder Morgan and DCP Midstream announce letter of intent on development of Gulf Coast express pipeline project
* Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc reports March 2017 assets under management