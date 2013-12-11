版本:
BRIEF-Allison Transmission down 5.3 percent premarket; announced sale of 12.5 million shares by selling stockholders

NEW YORK Dec 11 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc : * Down 5.3 percent to $25.96 in premarket; announced sale of 12.5 million shares by selling stockholders
