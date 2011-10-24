ALLOCATIONS: Hot summer utilities rally cools -- for now

Oct 24 Utility stocks, off the grid for many
investors in the two years after the 2008 stock collapse, have
become the hottest sector in the market this year.
The group is on a power surge since August, with 12
straight weeks of fund inflows that juiced an 11 percent
year-to-date total return. In comparison, the Standard & Poor's
500 is roughly breakeven this year. Houston-based CenterPoint
Energy (CNP.N) even topped out at 34 percent year-to date to
lead top performers.
But with a broader market rebound taking shape investors
have cooled a bit, scaling back purchases to just $300 million
in October, down from $1 billion in both August and September,
according to funds data provider Lipper.
The slowdown in utility funds is hardly surprising after
the longest streak of weekly inflows in seven years. The sector
has been analysts' favorite group since May, based on estimate
revisions and recommendations compiled by Starmine.
The utilities sector is not cheap, but investors look to be
in no hurry to leave it.
"People are afraid to sell them, and I would not want to be
underweight this group," said Dan Eggers, a utilities analyst
at Credit Suisse.
THE MIDDLE GROUND
Analysts have been keen on dividend-paying stocks for more
than a year. The move to dividends gained momentum this year as
the average yield on Standard & Poor's SPX.N drew even with
bonds. Utilities, usually the top dividend-paying sector, pay
about 4 percent -- topping government bonds and S&P yields,
both hovering below 3 percent.
While utilities have trailed materials and industrials
during the recent stocks rally, the utility sectors still holds
attraction, especially for income-conscious investors not
convinced about the strength of the recovery.
"Fears of a global economic slowdown haven't necessarily
disappeared over the past week," said Brian Ullman, who manages
about $254 million in funds for Fresno, California-based LPL
Financial. "It might take until a deal in Europe is signed,
sealed and delivered until these analysts change their
preferences."
The utilities have been a safe haven during Europe's
troubles. The total return of the State Street Select Sector
Utilities SPDR (XLU) to 11 percent year-to-date, while the S&P
500, even with dividends added, is slightly below breakeven.
To be sure, utilities don't provide the high level of
safety of government bonds, and in the 2008 market collapse the
sector suffered like the rest of the equity market and in the
two years that followed they lagged. While the S&P 500 has
climbed 180 percent since the 2009 lows, utilities are up just
150 percent. While inflows into bond funds exploded in the
post-collapse period -- utilities did not benefit much.
EXCEPTIONAL PERFORMERS
But switched-on utilities have gone from ignored as too
boring to being too hot for some investors to handle. Now,
analysts say, the conversations have turned to, "how long can
the run continue?"
Top-performing utilities include CenterPoint's 34 percent
return; Oklahoma's gas utility OneOK (OKE.N), with a 31 percent
total return; and NiSource (NI.N), with a 30 percent total
return.
There are reasons to wonder whether the sector will
outperform. Dividend seekers bid them up as they fled cyclical
groups in August and September. This has pushed utilities,
which usually trade at a discount to the overall market, to an
18 percent premium over the S&P 500 based on a
price-to-earnings multiple to 13.6 times forward earnings.
The high P/E might be justified if earnings growth were
stronger. But analysts see utilities earnings falling 1 percent
over the next 12 months, while S&P earnings should climb more
than 12 percent.
THE PAYOUT MATTERS
But the growing appeal of the sector comes from the fact
that nearly every other yield category has been picked over,
and is not directly connected to earnings potential.
With the Federal Reserve committed to holding rates for
nearly the next two years, analysts say utilities also will
continue to hold attraction for fixed income investors. Eggers
sees total annualized rates of returns for regulated utilities
at 7 percent to 12 percent going out to 2014.
If the economy recovers, utilities have an even wider
advantage of bonds, since companies providing power and water
can generate more income and raise dividends in a rising
economy. Bonds, meanwhile, would tend to lose value in a
stronger economy.
Among individual stocks, Eggers recommends CMS Energy Corp
(CMS.N). Analysts expect earnings growth of 6 percent faster
than larger peers such as Dominion Resources (D.N) and
Consolidated Edison (ED.N) and it could rise 10 percent to 15
percent next year.
Brian Chin, who heads Citigroup's North American utilities
research, sees some selective buys, including Exelon Corp
(EXC.N), with a 5 percent dividend yield. Earnings and revenue
growth are expected to decline in the next 12 months. He says
its agreed merger with Constellation Energy CEG.N makes sense
and is likely to win approval.
Chin is still bullish on the group, but advises clients to
pay attention to valuations, and not just to the fattest
dividend yield.
"I still expect another 8 to 10 percent upside in the next
12 months, but this is not a sector where you want to dive in
face first," Chin said.
(Reporting by Mike Tarsala; Writing by Mike Tarsala and
Richard Satran. Editing by Walden Siew)
(At the time of publication Michael Tarsala did not own any
direct investments in securities mentioned in this article. He
may be an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can
email him at michael.tarsala@thomsonreuters.com or reach him at
212-810-7501)