BRIEF-Allreal Holding reports H1 net profit excluding revaluation gains of CHF 55.4 million

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Aug 28 Allreal Holding AG : * Says H1 net profit excluding revaluation gains amounted to CHF 55.4 million,
down on the previous year * Says H1 net profit including revaluation gains of CHF 65.2 million to 10.1
percent over the same period of last year * Sees for 2014 operating profit at the level of previous years, but below that
of the previous year * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1qB12Ap] * Further company coverage
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.