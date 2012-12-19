Allscripts names new CEO as strategic evaluation ends

BRIEF-T.J. Rodgers says nominated two candidates for Board of Cypress Semiconductor
* T.J. Rodgers - nominated two candidates for board of directors of cypress semiconductor
Dec 19 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc on Friday said it had named board member Paul Black as its chief executive officer, effective immediately, replacing Glen Tullman, and that the healthcare technology company has formally concluded its evaluation of strategic alternatives.
Allscripts, which has been the subject of takeover interest, said Lee Shapiro will step down as president immediately and will serve as a consultant to Black for up to six months.
* T.J. Rodgers - nominated two candidates for board of directors of cypress semiconductor
* Making further investments into the U.S. based on strength of the market and on the favorable currency - Conf call
Feb 17 U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a fifth straight week, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added six oil rigs in the week to Feb. 17, bringing the total count up to 597, the most rigs since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago