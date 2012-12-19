版本:
Allscripts names new CEO as strategic evaluation ends

Dec 19 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc on Friday said it had named board member Paul Black as its chief executive officer, effective immediately, replacing Glen Tullman, and that the healthcare technology company has formally concluded its evaluation of strategic alternatives.

Allscripts, which has been the subject of takeover interest, said Lee Shapiro will step down as president immediately and will serve as a consultant to Black for up to six months.

