UPDATE 2-Allscripts 2012 profit outlook disappoints, shares fall

* Q4 non-GAAP EPS $0.25, in line with estimates
* Q4 non-GAAP rev $389.2 mln vs est $379.6 mln
* Sees FY12 non-GAAP rev $1.62-$1.65 bln vs est $1.62 bln
* Sees FY12 non-GAAP EPS $1.06-$1.10 vs est $1.10
Feb 16 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
Inc's quarterly revenue soared on strong bookings, but
the healthcare IT service provider's shares fell 5 percent after
the bell as its full-year profit forecast largely missed
analysts' estimates.
"We would anticipate a moderation in the professional
service growth rate as we progress through 2012, reflecting a
less intensive period of upgrade activity," a company executive
said on a conference call with analysts.
For 2012, the Chicago-based company expects to report
earnings of $1.06 to $1.10 per share, excluding items, against
analysts' estimate of $1.10 per share.
Non-GAAP revenue is expected be $1.62 billion to $1.65
billion, while analysts were expecting $1.62 billion.
Fourth-quarter net income was $26 million, or 14 cents per
share, compared with a net loss of $6.2 million, or 3 cents per
share, in the comparable period a year ago.
Excluding one-offs, it earned 25 cents per share, matching
the average analysts' estimate, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Non-GAAP revenue rose to $389.2 million, above analysts'
estimates of $379.7 million.
Bookings shot up 26 percent to $327.4 million -- the highest
the company has ever reported. The company ended the quarter
with $2.85 billion in backlog -- up $85 million sequentially.
Allscripts' quarterly profit beat comes a day after major
competitor Athenahealth Inc reported a profit above
Wall Street estimates as more physicians used its services.
Athenahealth, however, did not provide a full-year outlook.
Allscripts shares, which have risen nearly 30 percent in the
last six months, closed at $21.47 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.