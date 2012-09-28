版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 29日 星期六 01:00 BJT

BRIEF-Allscripts shares jump as trading resumes

NEW YORK, Sept 28 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc : * Shares up 17.2 percent to $12.75 as trading resumes

