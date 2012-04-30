UPDATE 3-Allscripts shareholder demands CEO resignation

* Healthcor Management demands CEO Tullman's resignation
* Allscripts names Dennis Chookaszian chairman
* Co expands stock repurchase program to $400 mln
* Shares up 7 pct
April 30 One of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
Inc's largest shareholders demanded that its chief
executive Glen Tullman resign, hours after the company named a
new chairman as part of a major management overhaul.
The fund, HealthCor Management LP, which owns about 5
percent of Allscripts's outstanding shares, cited problems with
execution and leadership at the company for what it called the
stock's underperformance compared with its peers.
CEO Tullman, who led Allscripts through its initial public
offering, has been with the company for the last 15 years,
during which its size has doubled, according to Allscripts'
website.
"We believe the value of this company is significantly
higher than the current public valuation," the private equity
fund said in a regulatory filing.
Speaking in the context of other acquisitions in the
healthcare IT space, the fund said Allscripts' shares are "being
valued well below any reasonable acquisition price" at its
Friday close of $10.30.
Earlier in the day, Allscripts appointed Dennis Chookaszian
as chairman, replacing Phil Pead, whose contract was terminated
last week prompting three other directors to resign.
The management shakeup, announced along with a weak
full-year profit forecast on Thursday, also included the
resignation of chief financial officer Bill Davis.
Citi Investment Research & Analysis, among other brokerages,
downgraded the stock, suspecting a power struggle.
The spate of bad news also triggered a wide selloff, sending
the stock down 36 percent on Friday on the Nasdaq. The shares
were up 7 percent at $10.97 on Monday.
Chairman Chookaszian, who has been a board member since
September 2010, also serves as a director on the boards of
for-profit education company Career Development Corporations
and real-estate information provider LoopNet.
Allscripts' poor profit forecast followed
weaker-than-expected quarterly results, as the healthcare IT
service provider sees high software development costs and fewer
bookings.
The Chicago-based company also doubled its share repurchase
program to $400 million.