UPDATE 3-Allstate beats expectations, ready for Sandy claims

BRIEF-AT&T says will launch a new Unlimited Plan starting Feb 17
* Starting Feb 17, AT&T will launch a new AT&T Unlimited Plan
* Q3 oper EPS $1.46 vs consensus $1.13
* Margins up, disaster losses down
* CEO: Sandy won't have material impact on fin condition
Oct 31 Home and auto insurer Allstate Corp reported a larger profit for the third quarter on a decline in disaster losses and improving margins, as its chief executive said storm Sandy would not materially affect the company's overall financial condition.
Allstate, one of the biggest insurers in the northeastern United States, is considered one of the most exposed companies to insured losses from Sandy, which some estimate to be as much as $15 billion.
"It's too early to estimate the impact of Hurricane Sandy on Allstate's fourth quarter earnings," CEO Tom Wilson said in a CNBC interview.
He estimated that Sandy should end up among the five-worst U.S. hurricanes of all time by losses but said it "will not be meaningful in terms of our stability".
Analysts expect that most insurers will be easily able to handle claims from Sandy because disaster losses are down sharply this year, giving them extra leeway.
Allstate reported a net profit of $723 million, or $1.48 per share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $175 million or 34 cents per share.
On an operating basis, Allstate earned $1.46 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average expected earnings per share of $1.13.
Disaster losses were down more than $800 million from a year earlier, when the company faced claims for Hurricane Irene.
BERLIN, Feb 16 German generic drugs company Stada said on Thursday it had received another takeover approach, the third so far and at 58 euros per share, two euros up on rival suitor Cinven Partners' offer.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 16 Canadian oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy Inc said on Thursday it is doing engineering and design work at two of its deferred oil sands projects in northern Alberta and it could potentially reactivate them in 2018 and 2019, respectively.